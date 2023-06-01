CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland will celebrate Northeast Ohio’s LGBTQ+ community with “Pride in the CLE.”

The annual event, which is put on by the LGBT Community Center Greater Cleveland, is Saturday, June 3rd from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It starts with a march at Public Square.

The event will also feature entertainment, vendors, and more.

For more information, click here.

The Rock Hall is hosting Pride Rocks on Thursday, June 1st from 5 – 9 p.m. It’s a celebration of Northeast Ohio’s LGBTQ+ arts & culture. For more information, click here.