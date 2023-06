SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a place you can golf year round.

But at the 1899 Social Club in Shaker Heights, you can also eat, drink and enjoy live music.

As FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton found out, the newest location on Van Aken Blvd. is 17,000 square feet including nine golf simulators. It also includes a casual fine dining restaurant and 2 craft cocktail bars. There is also a stage for live music.

1899 has locations in Twinsburg and Canton as well.

