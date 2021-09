CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s your chance to experience the artwork of Vincent van Gogh like never before.

The Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Cleveland Created by Massimiliano Siccardi is located at 850 E. 72nd St. in Cleveland.

It runs through February 6th.

FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton got to experience the exhibit on Monday morning.

For tickets and more information, click here.