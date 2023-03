CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A new exhibition at the Cleveland Museum of Art will take you way back in time.

The exhibition, called “The Tudors: Art and Majesty in Renaissance England,” traces the transformation of the arts in Tudor England.

It features more than 80 pieces of art including portraits, tapestries, sculptures and more.

FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton got an up close look at the exhibit.

