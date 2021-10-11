Kenny gets sneak peek of ‘North Pole Adventure’

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WJW) — Big changes are coming to one of Northeast Ohio’s most popular holiday traditions.

After nearly three decades, the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad is changing its holiday train ride from “The Polar Express” to “North Pole Adventure.”

It’s described as a “journey of a lifetime” to hand deliver letters to Santa to the North Pole’s very own postmaster.

Tickets went on sale last week and are still available.

On Monday morning, FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton got a sneak peek of what kids of all ages will experience Nov. 5 – Dec. 19, 2021.