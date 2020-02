Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) -- They won't have to worry about any of the sculptures melting at this year's Medina Ice Festival. Temperatures are not expected to get above the 30s through the weekend.

The annual event starts Friday, Feb. 14th and continues through Monday, Feb. 17th in Medina's Historic District.

FOX 8's Kenny Crumpton got a preview of the event as Aaron Costic, owner of Elegant Ice Creations, and his crew began their work for the popular event.

