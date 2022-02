CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The NBA All-Star game is a week away, but the excitement is already building throughout Northeast Ohio.

FOX 8’s Kenny Crumpton spent the morning at Tower City to try out the “NBA Ice Buckets” pop-up basketball court and check out some of the 30 new stores, restaurants and vendors that now call the iconic Downtown Cleveland building home.

