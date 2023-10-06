CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Under the direction of Kimberly Judd, the Vermilion High School Sailor Marching Band rocks the Rock Hall kicking off Woollybear weekend. Fox 8’s Alexis Walters spends the morning with the band, getting to know the students and also finding out what’s in store for Sunday’s Woollybear Festival where the band will be performing.

