CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Under the direction of Vickie Eicher, the Strongsville High School show choir ‘Mustang Express’ shared their talents on Fox 8 News in the Morning. The award-winning Mustang Express has a rich tradition in the community and has launched the musical careers of many! The show choir is in the middle of a busy competition season and already has taken home a 1st place trophy in their division. Good luck Mustang Express!

