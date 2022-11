CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — OPUS 216 is celebrating ten years of making music in Northeast Ohio. The talented ensemble of classically trained musicians was founded in 2012 by violinist Ariel Clayton Karas. OPUS 216 invites everyone to their 10th Anniversary show called ‘The Birthday Party’ on Friday November 18th at the Music Box Supper Club. Click here for more information.

