CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Fox 8 studio gets energized with original holiday music from The Ohio City Singers. This talented ensemble comes together every year, just for the holiday season, to share their festive songs! You might recognize some of the players in this band because many of them have their own bands in Northeast Ohio. To learn more about The Ohio City Singers click here.
Ohio City Singers spread holiday cheer on Fox 8 Morning Show
by: Margaret Daykin
Posted:
Updated:
Latest Videos
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now