CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Encore Entertainment Company is a show choir from Medina High School under the direction of Tyler Skidmore. The talented ensemble performs at community events and competes across the Mid-West. The theme for this year’s show is ‘Time After Time’ based on the Doctor Who series. The public is invited to the Medina Midwest Showcase happening Saturday February 18th at the Medina Performing Arts Center.

