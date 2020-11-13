Jim Brickman’s Holiday tour wants to stop at your house

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Grammy nominated musician and Cleveland native Jim Brickman wants to bring his holiday tour to your home. The tour is called ‘Comfort & Joy at Home LIVE’ and Jim will be performing LIVE (virtually) in cities across the country from Thanksgiving until Christmas. The Fox 8 Morning Show team caught up with Jim and learned more about the creative tour that also includes virtual meet & greets, special stocking deliveries to your home and new music from Jim.

Jim also is donating a portion of the proceeds to a local theatre in each city of the tour. The Cleveland show takes place Saturday December 5th at 8pm and Playhouse Square will benefit from that show. To learn more about tour tickets and Jim’s new music click here.