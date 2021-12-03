Happy holidays from the Chardon Polka Band

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Chardon Polka Band spread a big dose of holiday cheer in the Fox 8 studio with high-energy and spirited performances. The popular Northeast Ohio based polka band is known for their unique renditions of pop-rock songs as well as their mastery of Cleveland-style traditional polka favorites. The band has a brand new holiday CD and a busy holiday show schedule. Band leader Jake Kouwe also has written a children’s book ‘A Is For Alligator’. To learn more about the Chardon Polka Band click here.