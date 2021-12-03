Happy holidays from the Chardon Polka Band

Jukebox
Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Chardon Polka Band spread a big dose of holiday cheer in the Fox 8 studio with high-energy and spirited performances. The popular Northeast Ohio based polka band is known for their unique renditions of pop-rock songs as well as their mastery of Cleveland-style traditional polka favorites. The band has a brand new holiday CD and a busy holiday show schedule. Band leader Jake Kouwe also has written a children’s book ‘A Is For Alligator’. To learn more about the Chardon Polka Band click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 I-Team

More I-Team
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Happening Headlines:

More News