CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Grammy-nominated Akron guitarist Dan Wilson visits the Fox 8 Jukebox to preview some of the music he’ll be performing at the 44th Annual Tri-C JazzFest. Dan is performing the music of Stevie Wonder with trumpeter and vocalist Jennifer Hartswick on Friday June 23rd at 10pm. The Tri-C JazzFest is an internationally known three-day music festival that celebrates the genre of jazz music.

