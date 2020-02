Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- Funk Worthy made their debut on FOX 8 News in the Morning on Friday.

According to their website, the band embraces many styles including classic funk, rock, R&B, hip-hop, neo-soul, and jazz fusion.

The band has opened for several nationally-known groups including Ghost-Note, The Nth Power, Aqueous, The Plain White Ts, and the Squirrel Nut Zippers.

You can check them out net month at the Westside Bowl in Youngstown. For more information, click here.

