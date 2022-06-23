CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Ukrainian Bandurist Chorus represents and speaks for the 10-thousand strong Cleveland Ukrainian community. Based out of Cleveland, the group performs all over the country as a voice for Ukraine. The Ukrainian instrument the Bandura is considered a national musical instrument and is an important part of the history of the country of Ukraine. The Ukrainian Bandurist Chorus is hosting a major concert/fundraiser for Ukraine at Cleveland’s Severance Hall on Saturday June 25th. Click here for more information.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction