CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Celebrating the life and legacy with music from The Weeden Family Singers has become a tradition on Fox 8 News in the Morning. The multi-generational choir led by Phyllis Weeden performs at community events around Northeast Ohio and has released a CD. The family has a special tie to the civil rights leader as their ancestor, Dr. John Weeden, often invited Martin Luther King Jr to Cleveland to speak at his church and help with voter registration drives.

