CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Nationally known saxophonist Andre Cavor brings his funky, high-octane urban jazz music to the Fox 8 Jukebox. Cavor’s debut album ‘Road Trip’ landed in the Top 20 on Billboard Smooth Jazz charts. Cavor recently opened Cavor Restaurant & Entertainment venue in South Euclid and has many upcoming performances at the venue. Click here for more information.

