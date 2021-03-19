Fox 8 Virtual Jukebox: University of Akron Steel Drum Band

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The University of Akron Steel Drum Band kicks off Spring 2021 in this edition of the Fox 8 Jukebox. Under the direction of Matthew Dudek, the University of Akron Steel Drum Band is one of the oldest collegiate steel drum bands in the country. All students are percussion majors and dedicated to raising awareness of the musical art form from Trinidad. The group is celebrating its’ 41st year this year and is streaming a Spring Concert on Saturday April 10th at 8pm. For more information click here.