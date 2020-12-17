Fox 8 virtual Jukebox: Ryan Humbert

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Singer-songwriter Ryan Humbert shares some holiday music with the Fox 8 virtual Jukebox. Ryan wants everyone to know that his traditional holiday show is still happening, but in a different way. Every December Ryan puts on a music extravaganza to benefit a local charity. This year it will be a virtual show and LIVE streamed across 17 different Facebook pages. It happens Friday December 18th at 8pm. This year’s show benefits the National Independent Venues Association Emergency Relief Fund. Click here to learn more.