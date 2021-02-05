Fox 8 Virtual Jukebox: Northern Ohio Youth Orchestra

OBERLIN, Ohio (WJW) — We welcome the Northern Ohio Youth Orchestra to the Fox 8 virtual Jukebox. Since 1969 NOYO has provided orchestral training to young people grades 3-12 in Northeast Ohio. Based in Oberlin, NOYO prides itself on offering opportunities to young musicians from all kinds of backgrounds by working with local schools and offering financial aid packages. NOYO’s artistic staff is made up of some of the finest music educators in the area. Normally the ensemble puts on three big concerts a year, but the pandemic has triggered some creative socially distant performances and Fox 8 is honored to share some of those performances.

