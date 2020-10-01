Fox 8 virtual Jukebox: Kristine Jackson

CLEVELAND, Ohio(WJW) — Cleveland based singer/songwriter Kristine Jackson is known for her signature vocal style. Her voice reminds you of some of the best female recording artists from the world of blues and roots music. Kristine has opened for BB King, Buddy Guy, Mavis Staples and The Temptations just to name a few. Like many musicians during the COVID pandemic, Kristine is branching out and offering weekly streaming shows, plus also doing virtual house concerts. To learn more about Kristine and her original music click here.