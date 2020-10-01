Fox 8 virtual Jukebox: Kristine Jackson

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- The Cleveland Orchestra and Cleveland Orchestra Chorus shared a beautiful music video with the Fox 8 Jukebox. The video was filmed at various locations all over Northeast Ohio as the talented musicians and singers performed Beethoven's 9th symphony. You can enjoy the entire video on the Orchestra's You Tube channel by clicking here. The Cleveland Orchestra does have plans for a virtual Fall concert series that you can stream and enjoy in the comfort of your own home. To learn more about the Fall Cleveland Orchestra schedule and other upcoming events click here.