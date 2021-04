CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- Northeast Ohio artist Joey James has released a brand-new EP called 'Crown POP'. The new album is a mix of 80's pop and alternative rock songs. Crown POP was recorded at Spider Studios in Olmsted Falls. James discovered his love for songwriting and performing early in life. He's developed his own writing style that is a cross between mainstream pop and alternative music. Crown POP is available on all streaming platforms. Click here to learn more about Joey James.