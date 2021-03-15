Fox 8 Virtual Jukebox: Dreadlock Dave McDougald

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Dreadlock Dave McDougald has been sharing groovy vibes and positivity with his music for over 30 years. He’s a very familiar face on the Cleveland music scene. Dreadlock Dave has been live streaming on Facebook every week during the pandemic and invites you to join him on Tuesdays at 7pm. Dave looks forward to being able to perform in front of a live audience again and says ‘the world needs music now more than ever!’. Click here to learn more about Northeast Ohio musician Dreadlock Dave McDougald.

