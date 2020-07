CLEVELAND, Ohio(WJW) -- Cleveland native Madeline Finn shared some of her new music in the Fox 8 virtual Jukebox. Madeline is the winner of the 2020 John Lennon Singer Songwriter contest and was a top 70 American Idol finalist in 2018. Ten years ago Madeline was the first female to front the winning band in the annaul Tri-C H.S. Rock Off. The talented singer songwriter releases new music this week…