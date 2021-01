CLEVELAND, Ohio(WJW) -- Reggae artist Sun Shade shares a Jamaican vibe in this edition of the Fox 8 Virtual Jukebox. Born and raised in Jamaica, Sun Shade is currently based out of Cleveland. He's teamed up with the Tropical Vybz Band to share some uplifting music on Fox 8 News in the Morning. Sun Shine's goal is to 'break barriers with the power of music' and he recently released a new EP called 'Change Must Come'.