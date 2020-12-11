CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) — The Chardon Polka Band brings a huge dose of holiday cheer to this edition of the Fox 8 virtual Jukebox. The band specializes in traditional polka music, but they also perform pop hits from artists like Lady Gaga + Justin Bieber. The Chardon Polka Band has released a brand new holiday CD called ‘A Very Polka Christmas’. You can purchase the CD and learn more about the band on their website. Click here for a link to the Chardon Polka Band website.
Fox 8 virtual Jukebox: Chardon Polka Band
