Fox 8 Virtual Jukebox: Apostle Jones

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Named ‘one of the top local bands to watch in 2021’ by Cleveland Magazine, Fox 8 shares the music of Apostle Jones in this edition of the Fox 8 Jukebox. Apostle Jones is a fearless Cleveland-based band with an electric style, powerful vocals and virtuoso guitar riffs. Their music is a mix of soul/gospel/blues/rock. The band released it’s 1st EP last September called ‘Lilith’. Lead singer Mikey Silas was also named Best Male Vocalist by Cleveland Magazine. Click here to learn more about Apostle Jones.

