Fox 8 virtual Jukebox: Anne E. DeChant

Cleveland, OHIO (WJW) — Long time friend of the Fox 8 Morning Show, Anne E. DeChants visits the virtual Jukebox to let everyone know she is releasing a greatest hits CD. The new release is called ‘Every Little Everything: Greatest Hits Vol 1“. It’s a 16-song compilation of hit songs from 9 of her albums, plus some new tracks. DeChant is an Avon Lake native who lives in Nashville now. She is a 5x winner of Cleveland’s Singer-Songwriter of the Year. Putting out a record during a pandemic, with no tour in sight, is a big financial risk for any music artist. Anne has a fundraising campaign that allows fans to support this project. If you donate you get an advance copy of the record plus some cool perks. Click here to learn more.

