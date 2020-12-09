Fox 8 virtual Jukebox: Akron Symphony Orchestra musicians

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Several musicians from the Akron Symphony Orchestra took some time to be a part of the Fox 8 virtual Jukebox. Violinists Pablo Sanchez-Pazos and Sarah Page, along with cellist Molly Jones recorded special performances for Fox 8 viewers. The Akron Symphony Orchestra is calling this season its ‘Interlude Season’ because of the COVID pandemic and the Orchestra has a gift for the Northeast Ohio community in the form of FREE music (both live in the community and online). For more information about the Akron Symphony Orchestra click here.

