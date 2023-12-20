CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Western Reserve Suzuki Strings ensemble fills the Fox 8 studio with the music of the holiday season. These talented students are from the Western Reserve Suzuki School, a non-profit Suzuki program that serves families in the Akron area. The school offers private and group instruction in violin, viola and cello for students ages 3 to adult. For more information about the Western Reserve Suzuki School click here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction