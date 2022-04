CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The University of Akron Steel Drum Band is one of the oldest collegiate ‘panorama style’ steel drum bands in the country. Founded in 1980 by Dr. Larry Snider, the University of Akron’s ensemble is made up of percussion majors with a passion for the musical art form of Trinidad. To learn more about the University of Akron’s Steel Drum Band click here.

