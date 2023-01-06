CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — He’s a familiar face on Fox 8 News in the Morning, Travis ‘Moonchild’ Haddix and his band of talented musicians filled the studio with award-winning blues music. Travis picked up the guitar when he was eight years old and has been playing ever since. He has released over ten CD’s and regularly tours Europe with his signature blues music. To learn more about Travis ‘Moonchild’ Haddix click here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction