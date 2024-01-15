CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Fox 8 News in the Morning celebrates the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. with The Weeden Family Singers. We welcome the multi-generational choir to our studio on the holiday because the family has a special tie to the civil rights leader. In the 1960’s, the family patriarch Dr John Weeden often invited MLK Jr to speak at his Cleveland church and help with voter registration drives. The Weeden Family Singers is led by Phyllis Weeden and the choir performs at community events and has released a CD.

