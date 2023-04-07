CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — They are ‘Cleveland’s Goodwill Ambassadors’ and have been sharing music with audiences all over the world for nearly sixty years. The Singing Angels have been invited to perform next year in Normandy, France as part of the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion and have an upcoming benefit concert to help support the trip happening Sunday May 14th at 4pm at Fairview High School. Click here to learn more about The Singing Angels and see their performance schedule.

