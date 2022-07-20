CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Quebe Sisters are an Americana band based out of Dallas, Texas currently on tour across the United States with a show in Cleveland at the Music Box Supper Club. The talented sisters are considered pioneers in a unique style of music which they call ‘Progressive Western Swing and Texas-Style Fiddle’. The Quebe Sisters have wowed audiences all over the world with their triple fiddle talents and 3-part vocal harmonies. Click here to learn more about The Quebe Sisters.



