CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — We love when The Ohio City Singers visit and spread holiday cheer in the Fox 8 studio with their original music. These talented musicians come together every year just for the holidays. The Ohio City Singers have released 4 CD’s and this year they have big news as their very 1st CD ‘Love and Hope’ is being released internationally. Click here to learn more about The Ohio City Singers.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction