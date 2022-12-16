CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — We love when The Ohio City Singers visit and spread holiday cheer in the Fox 8 studio with their original music. These talented musicians come together every year just for the holidays. The Ohio City Singers have released 4 CD’s and this year they have big news as their very 1st CD ‘Love and Hope’ is being released internationally. Click here to learn more about The Ohio City Singers.
