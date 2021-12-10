Fox 8 Jukebox: The Ohio City Singers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Formed at a 2008 Christmas party in Cleveland, The Ohio City Singers is a talented group of musicians and friends who brighten the holidays
with their spirited original music. The band has released many holiday CD’s and you can learn more about The Ohio City Singers by clicking here.

