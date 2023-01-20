CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a New Year and the Fox 8 Jukebox is thrilled to welcome a new band to the studio. The Four Kings and The Queen made their Fox 8 debut this morning and had everyone singing along. The band is based out of Geneva, Ohio and is known for putting on amazing Motown shows. The Four Kings and The Queen plays all over Northeast Ohio and has a show on February 18th at The Red Hawke Grille in Concord.

