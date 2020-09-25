Fox 8 Jukebox: The Cleveland Orchestra & Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

Northeast Ohio (WJW) -- He's a cellist with the Cleveland Orchestra, but during the pandemic shutdown you can find Alan Harrell playing his cello all over Northeast Ohio. The talented musician shared some fun performances with us in the Fox 8 virtual Jukebox. You can follow Alan Harrell on his YouTube channel. Alan wants to remind everyone that the pandemic has had a significant impact on the Cleveland Orchestra financially and a preservation fund has been set up to help get through the crisis. Click here to for more information on how you can help the Cleveland Orchestra.