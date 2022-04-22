CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The St. Edward High School Trash Talkers is a unique percussion group made up of St. Ed’s students who take banging on garbage cans to a whole new level. Inspired by the likes of Stomp and The Blue Man Group, the Trash Talkers was founded in 2002 by John Goers and has grown from 8 students to two teams with well over 30 members. The group performs at events all over the community and will be at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s Earth Day Celebration tomorrow from 10am to 2pm.

