Fox 8 Jukebox: Rachel Brown and the Beatnik Playboys

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Rachel Brown and the Beatnik Playboys visited the Fox 8 studio to share their soulful county-blues inspired music. The band performed original music and a some Linda Ronstadt songs as a preview for an upcoming Music Box Supper Club Sunday Brunch tribute show to Linda Ronstadt. Rachel is known for her amazing rendition of Ronstadt songs. The band has a busy schedule performing all over Northeast Ohio and you can see the schedule and learn more about the band by clicking here.

