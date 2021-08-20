Fox 8 Jukebox: Rachel Brown and the Beatnik Playboys

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) -- Akron police are asking for help to find the suspect who shot a 21-year-old sitting in his car in a driveway Thursday night.

Officers, who were called to the 500 block of Vernon Odom Blvd around 9 p.m., found the victim with gunshot wounds and his car riddled with bullets and a handgun nearby, according to a release from Akron police.