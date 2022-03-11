Fox 8 Jukebox: OPUS 216

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — OPUS 216 is a talented ensemble of classically trained musicians who enjoy creating original music and performing creative covers of modern songs. Founded in 2012 by violinist Ariel Clayton Kara, the ensemble performs all over Northeast Ohio, from small intimate weddings to museums, wineries and large arenas. OPUS 216 has a full calendar of performances and you can learn more by clicking here.

