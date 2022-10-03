CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Oberlin Senior High String Quartet visited the Fox 8 Jukebox to share a preview of what the ensemble will be performing in the upcoming ‘Beatles vs Stones – A Music Showdown’ event. The students were asked to participate in the touring production and will be performing on stage with professional musicians. ‘Beatles vs. Stones’ takes place Thursday October 6th at 7:30pm at the Stocker Arts Center on the Campus of Lorain County Community College. For more information click here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction