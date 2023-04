CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Matthew Alec & The Soul Electric had everyone in the Fox 8 studio movin’ to the groove with the band’s ‘golden era funk’ sound. Founded by saxophonist Matthew Alec, the band specializes in high-energy jazz fusion and has released two albums to date. Click here to learn more about Matthew Alec & The Soul Electric.

