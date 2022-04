CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Lutheran East High School Gospel Choir performs reflective music in honor of Good Friday in the Fox 8 studio. The student chorale rehearses during the school day and performs concerts throughout the year both. The group is once again heading on a Spring tour to perform in Philadelphia and New York City. Donations in support of the choir’s trip can by made on the school’s website.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction