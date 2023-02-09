CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Long time friend of the show, Kofi B brought his band to the Fox 8 studio to share a sampling of the music they will be performing at a special Valentine’s Day show at the Akron Civic Theatre. The show will feature Kofi’s amazing musical talents on the piano along with special guests. Kofi B is the winner of the 88th season of Amateur Night at the Apollo Theater in New York City. To learn more about Kofi, his music and upcoming shows click here.