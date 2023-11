CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Singer-songwriter Jonah Koslen performs in the Fox 8 Jukebox and also shares details about his upcoming Kent Stage show. One of the founding members of the Michael Stanley Band, Jonah and his band will be performing songs from MSB, Breathless and solo favorites on Friday November 3rd at the Kent Stage. Click here for more information about An Evening with Jonah Koslen & Strike It Up ’23!

