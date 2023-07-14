CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Northeast Ohio reggae band Jah Messengers returns to the Fox 8 Jukebox to let everyone know about the upcoming Cleveland Metroparks Summer Concert at Euclid Beach on Thursday July 20th. The Jamaican-born Aiken brothers brought their music to the Cleveland area decades ago and since then Jah Messengers has become one of the most popular reggae bands in the area. Jah Messengers utilizes reggae music as a catalyst to unite all people. Click here to be directed to Jah Messengers Facebook page.

